Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin appeal for stopping of war in Gaza

By IANS Published Date - 01:50 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called upon the United Nations and other countries to unite to end the war in the Gaza strip.

“War is cruel. Whatever be the intentions, only the innocent people were the first to be affected,” he said in his post. Chief Minister Stalin also said that during the last ten days, the war in Gaza has left the world disturbed. “The sight of lakhs of people leaving Gaza fearing for their lives, the completely demolished houses, the cry of severely injured children and those left without food and water has shaken the conscience,” he posted on X.

Tamil Nadu minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin came out strongly against Israel for not abiding by the rules of war in attacking a hospital and killing people.

In a social media post he said, “I strongly condemn the attacks on a hospital in Gaza in which several people including young children have lost their lives. It is deeply saddening to note that this attack goes against the international norms of war where no attacks could be carried out on hospital premises.”

The young DMK leader also called upon the United Nations and other nations to intervene with immediate effect and to put an end to the war at Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.