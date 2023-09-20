| Star Vs Food Survival Will See Celebrity Guests Out In Wilderness

Chef Ranveer Brar is set to host a new season of the show. Celebrity guests like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta are set to appear.

By IANS Published Date - 12:37 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who is known for his unique way of presenting the cooking process and interacting with the audience, is set to host a new season of the show titled ‘Star vs Food Survival’. The show will see the celebrity guests tackling the wilderness as they navigate the culinary journey.

Celebrity guests like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta will explore the essence of India’s culinary legacy.

Ranveer will lead the star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti. The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish.

Talking about the show, Ranveer Brar, stated: “As the host of the show, it is truly an honour to meet some of the brightest stars of Indian cinema and collectively discover some of India’s hidden culinary delights. This season, we venture beyond cooking to explore the breathtaking regions of Coorg and Spiti while having our guests take on challenges around the locality.”

The new season will entail physical tasks as well as the celebrities will step out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains, embarking on thrilling survival adventures amidst extreme conditions.

Each episode features Chef Ranveer alongside a different celebrity as they explore India’s uncharted culinary treasures, transforming wild finds into delectable dishes. From taking on adventurous tasks to crafting local delicacies in unspoiled wilderness, each episode promises excitement.

Ranveer further mentioned: “It’s a privilege to witness these incredible stars in the wilderness, and I can’t wait to share their heartwarming narratives and mouthwatering dishes with all our viewers.”

‘Star vs Food Survival’ is set to air from October 9 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel on every Monday.