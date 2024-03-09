Telangana government ties up with Tata Technologies Limited

The State government is making arrangements for implementation of the project from the 2024-2025 academic year.

Hyderabad: Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) on Saturday signed a pact with the State government to establish Advanced Technical Skill Training Centres (skilling centres) in 65 ITIs across Telangana.

The TTL will upgrade government ITIs as advanced technology centres. Tata Technologies is undertaking the new project in partnership with the State government.

The Tata Group will conduct nine long term and 23 short term courses as well as bridge courses to improve skills among students as per industry requirements.

To this effect, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held meeting with representatives of Tata Technologies at Secretariat here on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.