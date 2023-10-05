| Hakimpet Tsrtc Iti New College To Commence This Academic Year Heres How Students Can Apply

Hakimpet: TSRTC ITI new college to commence this academic year; here’s how students can apply

Applications are invited from students with 10th standard qualification for admission into Motor Mechanic Vehicle and Mechanic Diesel trades

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:03 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: There is some good news for students who want to join ITI courses.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has accorded permission for a new college of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) ITI at Hakimpet. In this background, the institution has decided to start the college from this academic year.

Applications are invited from students with 10th standard qualification for admission into Motor Mechanic Vehicle and Mechanic Diesel trades.

Interested students should register on iti.telangana.gov.in website October 8. Walk- in admissions are being conducted October 9 for the registered students.

“The TSRTC has set up ITI colleges in Warangal and Hakimpet with the intention of providing employment to the unemployed in a short period of time, ” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

The organisation started Warangal ITI from the last academic year. Recently the DGT has given permission to ITI College in Hakimpet. In this new college, the institute conducts classes by expert faculty as well as highly experienced RTC officers.

“Apprenticeship facility will be provided at desired TSRTC depots to the students admitted in these trades. This college was established with the intention of providing good training and a golden future to the unemployed youth, ” Sajjanar said.

Students who want to join ITI courses can contact – 9100664452 for further information.