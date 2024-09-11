State govt to insist on NDSA for final report on KLIS barrages

The State government has decided to seek its final report to decide the way forward on the rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 11:56 PM

Hyderabad: As the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) are linked to the fate of the irrigation in the command area of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme, the State government has decided to seek its final report to decide the way forward on the rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

At a crucial review held with the irrigation secretaries and the engineers in chief of the department, the Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed irrigation officials to expedite the final report from the NDSA.

He emphasized the importance of conducting the tests due from the department to be completed. He wanted the findings to be submitted to the NDSA, so that it could work on its final report.

In addition, the Minister highlighted the need for obtaining swift approval from the Chhattisgarh government for the Sammakka-Sarakka project on Godavari. He directed the officials to consult with the Chhattisgarh government as part of the process for expediting the clearances due from the neighbouring State.