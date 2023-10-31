“State rights crushed under the BJP regime” says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that State Autonomy' is one of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's key virtues

By ANI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that State Autonomy’ is one of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s key virtues and State rights have been crushed under the BJP regime at the centre.

M K Stalin said, “BJP is using the Governor to stop the approval of the 19 bills that were passed in the Legislative Assembly by all the representatives of the people of Tamil Nadu. By moving towards a single party – a single leadership – a single prime minister with a singular power, they are fragmenting and destroying the second-largest democratic system in the world.”

“Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat before this. At that time, he spoke a lot in favour of state rights. But post coming to Delhi as Prime Minister, he did not even like the first line of the Constitution.”

“BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of the opinion that the states should be abolished, if not, they should at least be reduced to mere municipalities. There are differences as to what Honourable Modi spoke as long as he was the Chief Minister, and what he is doing since becoming the Prime Minister” he added.

Pointing out that centralisation in NITI Ayog, Stalin said, “The Prime Minister said that programs will be planned for the states without centralisation from Delhi. However, he disbanded the planning committee in which state Chief Ministers could participate and give their opinions and instead, created the ‘Niti Aayog’, which doesn’t really serve any purpose.”

“It was said there won’t be any retaliation against the state governments of opposition parties, but what is the BJP up to in reality? Wherever the BJP is unable to come to power, it is resorting to breaking parties and buying MLAs, ” he added.

Speaking about federalism, Stalin said, “PM supports federalism and is against the idea of rallying to Delhi to get things done. The ground reality is that even to get the smallest of projects completed by the State Governments, we are kept waiting at the threshold of the Union government. BJP had said in its election manifesto that it would consult with all the state governments to reform the indirect tax system.”

“In addition, the Prime Minister said that he will give more financial powers to the state governments. But even the compensation period for GST has not been extended. State’s share is also not being given regularly. In short, due to GST, the financial situation of the States is in the ICU!” he added.

Pointing out the decreasing Finance Commission allocation to the states, he said, “Due to the decrease in the allocation of funds in the 12th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu has suffered a loss of around Rs 85,000 crore rupees in the last 19 years and we are poised to lose more than Rs 10,000 crore rupees every year from now on.” He also said that not only the MGNREGA funds have been reduced but also workers are getting salaries irregularly.

“Similarly, in the 100-day employment scheme, which is the lifeline for the livelihood of rural poor mothers, not only have the funds been reduced but the payment of salaries to the working mothers have also been irregular under the BJP regime,” he added.

M K Stalin said that the National Education Policy set out to destroy the distinct culture of states.

He said, ” The worst thing they are doing is to interfere with the State’s right to education and play with the children’s future. Each state has a characteristic – a culture – a unique way of thinking. National Education Policy is set out to destroy this!”

“That’s why Periyar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi insisted on state autonomy and I do the same as well. In 1974, Kalaignar, in a pioneering effort for the country, constituted the ‘Rajamannar Committee’ for strengthening the State Rights. The committee’s recommendations culminated in the historic state autonomy resolution in the legislature,” he added.