Steps should be taken to prevent human-wildlife conflicts: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By ANI Published Date - 08:10 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

ANI Photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that steps should be taken to prevent human-wildlife conflicts adding that funding to build barricades to prevent animals from coming out of forest areas will be looked into.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the officials of the forest department to take appropriate action in this regard.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Medal Presentation Ceremony organized by the Karnataka Forest Department at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Afforestation should be done by planting more saplings. The expansion of forest area will be of great benefit to the state. Though it is a matter of happiness to see an increase in the number of tigers and elephants in the forests, the wild animals are entering human habitats and this is posing a problem to the forest department as well as the people.”

“Karnataka State is at the forefront in forest and wildlife conservation. It is the responsibility of the government to encourage officers who perform their duties well. More emphasis should be given to forest development. Out of the total land area of the state, only 20 per cent is forest area. This forest area must be expanded by at least 33 per cent. Climate change can only be avoided by expanding the forest area,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is facing many problems due to scarcity of rain this year.

“Situations like the Cauvery water issue, drought, and shortage in food production arise. This situation affects the state’s GDP and per capita income. This time 50 per cent crop is damaged in 40 lakh hectares.

He said that such a drought situation occurs every four to four years.

If the forest area increases, it is possible to prevent such extreme weather conditions,” CM said. CM also said there should not be a practice of awarding medals of 2-3 years together and there is no need to wait two or three years after the selection of the awardees.

The Chief Minister advised the state Forest minister to award the Chief Minister’s Medal every year, the statement said.