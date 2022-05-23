Storm in Canada kills 8, leaves thousands without power

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Photo: IANS

Ottawa: At least eight people were killed following a destructive storm that hit much of Canada’s Ontario province, which also left tens of thousands of residents without electricity.

Gusts blowing at 120 km/h knocked down trees and hydro wires in the most populous province of Canada and the national capital region, Xinhua news agency quoted CTV news as saying.

Hydro One, a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution service provider, said more than 350,000 people were without power following the storm and that it could take several days to restore power due to the sheer number of customers impacted and the amount of damage the storm caused.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 259,200 customers in Ontario were still without electricity, CTV reported.