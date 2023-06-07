Straight bat: Franchise cricket is here to dominate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

By Vijay Mohan Raj

The end of IPL was also the beginning of speculation on the future of cricket organised under the aegis of ICC. The announcement of some international cricketers that they will not sign contracts given to them by their boards thereby making the choice to participate in franchise cricket tournaments relatively easier.

International cricket and the choice of the spectators has seen a shift of interest in viewing short term instant sports entertainment from the traditional five day Test matches and even the One-Day games.

I recollect that in 2008 when IPL was inaugurated there was animated debate amongst the members of the International Cricket Council which resulted in setting up a ‘safety valve’ to prevent the conventional cricket to become irrelevant. As of now all those rules have been thrown out of the window.

In the current scenario several international cricketers are contemplating early retirement enabling them to be available for the auction for franchise based cricket tourneys being played in various ICC member countries. The game has opened up employment opportunities for players, coaches and support staff which are more remunerating than the avenues available traditionally.

While these changes have taken place the evolution has trickled down to the grassroots where a beginner and a potential future cricketer look at developing the skills to suit the modern version which is the shorter format. This has resulted in upgradation of several coaching formats and manuals of the past to suit the participation of the wards in ‘Instant Cricket’ formats.

The debate on the future and the survival of the traditional format has gained momentum coupled with the immense growth in the viewers and followers of the game in the shorter version. With this following, the sponsors and corporates find great value in using this platform to promote their goods and services.

As a coach and player myself, I have had to learn several aspects of the game to stay relevant. I assume that the fountains of knowledge which provide the elixir to those who prepare the players to perform in the modern formats of cricket are constantly upgrading their ability to enable skill acquisition to their wards.

It is apparent that cricket as a sport is moving towards an avenue for infinite posterity and shall open employment and business opportunities for goods and services at different levels. This country will experience a revolution whereby this sport will generate employment beyond the imagination of the powers who run the economy.

Just imagine that the future may have a separate Ministry for development of cricket headed by a union Cabinet Minister.

-The writer is a former Hyderabad and Mumbai Ranji cricketer