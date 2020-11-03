Stranded Indian shuttlers return from Germany

Lakshya Sen’s dreams of defending the title had come crashing down when he had to withdraw from the tournament after his father-cum-coach D K Sen tested Covid positive

New Delhi: Forced to pull out of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany and stay in quarantine there because of Covid-19 fears, an Indian badminton contingent, including defending champion Lakshya Sen, on Tuesday returned to the country after testing negative for the infection.

Lakshya’s dreams of defending the title had come crashing down when he had to withdraw from the tournament after his father-cum-coach D K Sen tested Covid-19 positive. He, however, had no symptoms. Two other Indian shuttlers – former world number 13 Ajay Jayaram and 2018 winner Subhankar Dey, who had arranged funds to participate in the German tourney after the Denmark Open, also had to withdraw owing to contact with senior Sen. Lakshya, Jayaram, Dey and physio Abhishek Wagh had tested negative ahead of the tournament.

The Indian contingent, however, had to spend five days in quarantine before fresh test results found them to be negative, clearing their return to the country following the ordeal. “We reached Bangalore at home this morning around 5am. We all are fine and healthy,” a relieved DK Sen said.

“We were in quarantine since my first Test came positive. The German official did the second Covid test for all five of us on November 1 and thankfully the reports came negative, so we immediately returned home.” While Lakshya, his father and physio reached Bangalore, Dey and Jayaram took a flight from Frankfurt to Delhi.

BAI also thanked the various authorities for extending their support to the Indian contingent and informed that “the Indian shuttlers and support staff will be on a seven days home quarantine now.”