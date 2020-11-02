Strategic Nala Development Plan set up for Hyderabad, C Vasantha appointed chief

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said the SNDP has been exclusively set up to deal with all issues pertaining to nalas in the city and to mitigate the adversities on account of heavy rains or urban floods in future

Hyderabad: As part of its long term plans to avoid flooding and development of nalas in the city, the State Government has set up Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), an exclusive wing in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to execute related works.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the SNDP has been exclusively set up to deal with all issues pertaining to nalas in the city and to mitigate the adversities on account of heavy rains or urban floods in future.

The SNDP will primarily study and work for development of nalas and storm water drains in the city. It will plan, develop and maintain comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system in the city. Under this initiative, the SNDP will identify critical narrow points, encroachments on nalas, study trunk mains, feeder nalas and other aspects and submit reports to take up works in a mission mode. Action will be initiated accordingly, he said.

The city received heavy rainfall last month, resulting in flooding of many low lying areas and residential colonies. Among other factors, narrowing of nalas and storm water drains over the years prevented the free flow of water.

The move to set up SNDP comes in the wake of taking up Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and developing road infrastructure to ease traffic congestion in different areas across the city. The idea is to replicate the move and reap good results, he said.

The officials from municipal, public health and water works departments will be a part of the wing. Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Chief Engineer C Vasantha, who retired last month, has been appointed as OSD of SNDP.

