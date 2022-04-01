Struggling to get a job? Let DEET help you

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana Government, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in direct sales
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
ARK FINSERV
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification: Min Intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process.
Contact: 9493083018
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail.
Qualification: SSC & above (female & male can apply)
Salary: Around 11K take-home with attendance bonus, ESI and PF
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena
Position: Sales Executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: 14,000-17,000 petrol allowance incentives
Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have 2 wheeler and license or DL)
Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9845066501
LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Lot Tower,D.No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens lane, Madhapur
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7330624555
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery boys
Experience: Not required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Advaita Global IT Labs
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15000/month incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/experience
Salary: 12,000-20,000/month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Nagarjuna Consultancy
Position: Gynecologist
Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari
Experience: 0-10 years
Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG).
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9032107007; leodrjobs@gmail.com
Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: 11,000-20,000/month
Language: Should have good Telugu and English communication skills
Height : Above 5’4
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years
Height 5’5 inches minimum
Weight 60 kg, good eye sight, no skin diseases
Contact: 9100984926
The Thickshake Factory
Position: Accounts Executive
Experience: 2-4 years in accounting
Salary: Up to 3 LPA
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business or accounting preferred
Vacancies: 2
Location: Balanagar
Contact: 73373 32022
