Struggling to get a job? Let DEET help you

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana Government, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in direct sales

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

ARK FINSERV

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Min Intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Communication skills: Telugu, English and Hindi

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking recovery, all types of recovery, outbound process.

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail.

Qualification: SSC & above (female & male can apply)

Salary: Around 11K take-home with attendance bonus, ESI and PF

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc.

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 14,000-17,000 petrol allowance incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have 2 wheeler and license or DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower,D.No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens lane, Madhapur

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery boys

Experience: Not required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15000/month incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Gynecologist

Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari

Experience: 0-10 years

Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG).

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9032107007; leodrjobs@gmail.com

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 11,000-20,000/month

Language: Should have good Telugu and English communication skills

Height : Above 5’4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 years

Height 5’5 inches minimum

Weight 60 kg, good eye sight, no skin diseases

Contact: 9100984926

The Thickshake Factory

Position: Accounts Executive

Experience: 2-4 years in accounting

Salary: Up to 3 LPA

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business or accounting preferred

Vacancies: 2

Location: Balanagar

Contact: 73373 32022

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

