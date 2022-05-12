Sub-junior men’s hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, U.P, Odisha reach semis

By IANS Published: Updated On - 08:26 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Panaji: Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha won their respective matches and qualified for the semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the first quarter-final, Hockey Jharkhand edged past Hockey Chandigarh 4-2 in the shootout after both the teams were locked 3-3 after the regulation 60 minutes.

In the regulation time, Abhishek Tigga (40′, 51′) and Bishal Lakra (2′) were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Chandigarh’s goals came from the sticks of Gurpreet Singh (32′, 33′) and captain Gurjeet Singh (48′). In the shootout, Hockey Jharkhand converted all their chances through Rohit Tirkey, Asim Ekka, Amrit Tirkey, and Abhishek Tigga, while Gurpreet Singh and Damandeep Singh found the net for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Haryana outplayed Hockey Bihar 5-1. Captain Bittu (10′, 12′) and Rahul (36′, 53′) struck a brace each, while Bharat Kaushik (21′) scored a goal for Hockey Haryana. Atit Kumar (26′) scored the lone goal for Hockey Bihar.

In the third quarter-final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 6-1 to seal their semi-final berth. Captain Manoj Yadav (7′, 12′), Shahrukh Ali (9′), Akash Pal (19′), Raza Ali (25′), and Mohd Zaid Khan (53′) scored for the winning team. Prabhdeep Singh (10′) scored the only goal for Hockey Punjab.

In the fourth quarter-final, the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a clinical 2-0 win over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Bilkan Oram (13′) and Irengbam Rohit Singh (34′) scored a goal each to help the Hockey Association of Odisha book the last Semi-Final spot of the competition.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.