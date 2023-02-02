Success Star Expo organised in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Success Star School, Kothapet, on Thursday organised Success Star Expo, an innovative and experimental day by nursery to 10th class students. The expo was a tool that engaged students in learning new facts and develop in them the curiosity to learn more in an interesting and experiential way.

Director & Mentor Mohammed Shujauddin addressed the students and was followed by motivational words by school Founder, Principal, Chairperson & Correspondent Atiya Fatima.

The school students performed different experiments with enthusiasm and the parents were provided an opportunity to view it.

Jalpally Municipal chairman, Abdullah Saadi, CEO CatalystOne, Syed Yousuf, AIITA President & Chairman Unison Group of Schools, Mahmood Ali Sohail, President AIITA Bandlaguda Mandal, Saboor, Chairman MKBT Schools, Mirza Rizwan Baig apart from Mirza Irfan Baig, Chairman Grace Model School, Mirza Akram Baig, Correspondent Bachpan Star School and Murtuza, CEO, Akram Book House, were present.