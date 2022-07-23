Sudarshan channel chief booked for morphed video of Owaisi

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: The City Police have booked a case against Suresh Chavhanke, Editor in Chief and CMD of Sudarshan Television News, on charges of uploading a morphed video of All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on social media.

One person Mohammed Irfan Khan, social media administrator for AIMIM, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Chavhanke posted a morphed video of Owaisi on the channel’s Facebook page. The post was widely shared, though the morphed videos and captions portray wrong details and create animosity between different groups, he said in the complaint.

The channel was also spreading rumours through social media and such actions were likely to create disturbances and spread hatred among different communities, Khan alleged.

The police booked the case under Sections 153(A), 469 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.