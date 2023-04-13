Suhana Khan becoming new face for Maybelline before debut sparks nepotism debate

Suhana Khan is one of the 4 new faces of cosmetic giant Maybelline. The announcement has once again triggered the ‘Nepotism’ debate online and has the internet divided.

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who will soon make her film debut with ‘The Archies’, is now announced as one of the new faces of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline.

Entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu are the other brand ambassadors.

Several pictures and videos of her donning an all-red look in a power suit from the event have surfaced online. The upcoming actor also addressed the media briefly.

“It’s an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can’t wait to make it shine with all of you (sic),” she spoke to the media.

However, the announcement has once again triggered the ‘Nepotism’ debate online and has the internet divided. While a few called it her ‘privilege’, a few others came to her support.

“Seems Bollywood does not want to learn any lessons – despite the massive backlash on nepotism killing talent in the industry …. they are at it again … Imagine ANY newcomer – stepping into Bollywood – without a single movie to her credit … is declared as the face of Maybelline !!! This screams nepotism and no amount of make up can hide this ugly truth (sic),” wrote a user.

“Suhana Khan is an graduate from NYC acting school unlike her contemprories. She has a background of theatre, independent documentary where she put an impressive act & now she has a Netflix film. She may have it easy but u can’t deny she has made herself capable to deserve that (sic),” another user stated.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ is a Netflix film which also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.