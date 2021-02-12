Sultan Suleiman fancied to win in Mumbai

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 p.m.

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:45 pm

Mumbai: The Altaf Hussain-trained Sultan Suleiman (P. Trevor up) is fancied to win the Aziz H Ahmedbhoy Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86 (40 to 59 eligible), and the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Sergio, 1, Nusrat 2, Principessa 3

2. Sultan Suleiman 1, Sunrise Ruby 2

3. Storm Trigger 1, Alluring Silver 2, Giant Star 3

4. Multistarrer 1, Socrates 2, Rudimentary 3

5. Enlightened 1, Ms Boss 2, Phoenix Spirit 3

6. Spinoza 1, Supreme Angel 2, Fortune Cookie 3

7. Aegon 1, Pepper 2, Spring Grove 3

8. Gusty Girl 1, Marrakesh 2, Wayin 3

Day’s Best: Spinoza.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .