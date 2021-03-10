Horse Racing: Mystic Bay set to win in Mumbai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 4:02 pm

Mumbai: The Mallesh Narredu-trained Mystic Bay (C. S. Jodha up) is all set to claim the Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 & upward, (60 to 79 eligible) and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Caesar 1, Speculator 2, Lambretta 3

2. Forever Together 1, Gloriosus 2, Athulya 3

3. Sultan Suleiman 1, Enid Blyton 2, Revelator 3

4. Mystic Bay 1, Gazino 2, Silver Flames 3

5. Viktorina 1, Narakamicie 2, Silent Knight 3

6. Chancellor 1, Wayin 2, In Contention 3

7. World Is One 1, Endeavour 2, Spring Grove 3

8. On Va Danser 1, Aspiration 2, Michelangelo 3

Day’s Best: Forever Together.

1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

