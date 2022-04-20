Summer scorches Telangana, heat wave warnings issued

Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

People quench their thirst at a roadside juice stall on Wednesday afternoon. (below) Fruit vendors in Secunderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A day after the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius, things just got hotter on Wednesday with the thermometer turning red at 41.4 degree Celsius, the highest day temperature recorded so far this year, and the second highest April temperature in the last five years.

The day, obviously, was sweltering, with many feeling the heat the moment they stepped out of their homes on Wednesday morning itself. The average maximum temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad was a good three degrees higher than the normal temperature at this time of the season.

Though the IMD-Hyderabad has been issuing warnings of light and moderate rainfalls over the city, there have not been any major showers so far, with high temperatures continuing to prevail all over the city.

On the other hand, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), warnings of heat waves have been issued to almost all districts. With the exception of Medchal, Vikarabad and Hyderabad, which were given yellow alert or ‘be alert’ warnings, all other districts were given orange alert or ‘be prepared’ warnings.

What is heatwave?

Heat wave is a state of high air temperature that can be fatal to human body when exposed. It is defined quantitatively based on temperature thresholds over a region, either in terms of actual temperature or deviation from normal. In certain countries, it is measured by the heat index, which is based on temperature and humidity or by the extreme percentile of temperatures.

Heat wave is considered when maximum temperature of a station reaches at 40 degree Celsius for plains and 30 degree Celsius for hilly regions.

Precautions

Heat waves can have serious health consequences, including dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To avoid the negative effects of the heat wave, drink enough of water, keep your surroundings cool, wear loose clothing and avoid consumption of caffeine and alcohol.

Carry a water bottle, umbrella, glucose or other oral rehydration and a hand fan with you as an emergency kit.

