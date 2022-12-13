Sundeep Kishan’s birthday wishes for Regina Cassandra sparks dating rumours

He wrote in the caption, “Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa… Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything, always. Stay Happy. Stay Blessed @ReginaCassandra (sic).”
As Regina Cassandra turned 32 on Tuesday, fans showered her with birthday wishes on Twitter and the actor became one of the trending topics on the platform. Special wishes came in from actor Sundeep Kishan, who posted a never-seen-before selfie with Regina on the micro-blogging site.
He wrote in the caption, “Happpyyyy Birthdayyyy Papa… Love you and Wishing you only the best of everything, always. Stay Happy. Stay Blessed @ReginaCassandra (sic).”
Soon, netizens began speculating if the ‘Saakini Daakini’ actor was romantically involved with the ‘A1 Express’ star. The duo appeared together in the Telugu films ‘Ra Ra… Krishnayya’ and ‘Nakshatram’, and the Tamil film ‘Maanagaram’, among others. A Twitter user commented under Sundeep’s post: “Made for each other.” “What’s cooking?” asked a fan.
On the work front, Regina has films like ‘Nene Naa’ and ‘Mareechika’ in the pipeline, while Sundeep is looking forward to the release of ‘Michael’.
