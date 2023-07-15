| Sunny Deol Starrer Gadar 2 New Song Khairiyat To Be Out Soon

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 new song ‘Khairiyat’ to be out soon

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Mumbai: After dropping a new poster, makers of the upcoming period action film ‘Gadar 2’ are set to unveil the next song titled Khairiyat soon.

Taking to Twitter, director Anil Sharma shared a still of Sunny Deol along with details of the upcoming track.

He wrote, ‘Har taraf viral phela hua hai .. mausam ki hava badli hui hai .. isi liye ishwar se sabke KHAIRIYAT ki duayein maang raha hoon… toh Milte hain jald hi

@arijitsingh@Mithoon11@SayeedQuadri2aur #gadar2 ke naye geet ke saath.. jiska sabko hai besabri se intzar .. @iamsunnydeol@ameesha_patel@iutkarsharma.

‘Khairiyat’ is composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh.

In the still, Sunny Deol can be seen lost in his thoughts.

On Thursday, Zee Studios shared a new glimpse of Sunny’s character in the movie.

In the poster, Sunny can be seen donning an intense avatar by holding a giant wheel instead of handpump.

The post caption read, ‘Jab baat parivaar aur desh par aaye, toh Tara Singh ke saamne koi bhi dushman na tik paaye! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August’. Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’ film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the makers rearranged the iconic chartbuster, ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’.

In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the fans. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan.

The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2,’ hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song ‘Ghar Aaja Pardesi’. The film’s portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people’s lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film’s second instalment.

‘Gadar 2’ will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’.