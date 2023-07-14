Ameesha Patel talks about reprising her character in ‘Gadar 2’

Ameesha Patel is all set to reprise the role of Sakeena in her upcoming film 'Gadar 2' and said the character left a profound imprint on her mind even after 23 years.

By IANS Published Date - 04:05 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Mumbai: Actress Ameesha Patel is all set to reprise the role of Sakeena in her upcoming film ‘Gadar 2‘ and said the character left a profound imprint on her mind that even after 23 years, she didn’t require any preparation to step into her shoes again.

Ameesha will be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ with her co-star Sunny Deol. The eternal love story of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ saw Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel bring alive an iconic on-screen couple of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Talking about reprising this role, Ameesha said: “The character of Sakeena in Gadar has left such a profound imprint on my mind that even after 23 years, I didn’t require any preparation to step into her shoes again for ‘Gadar 2’.Sakeena runs through my veins, and I feel a deep connection with her.”

“I believe Gadar is one of those timeless films that can be watched repeatedly. It has become a part of the collective consciousness of India. So, revisiting the film wasn’t necessary for me because Sakeena’s essence is ingrained within me.” Further talking about how many people, including filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, questioned her decision to play a mother during the initial days of her career, Ameesha added: “When Rakesh Roshan Sir offered me Gadar, many advised me against it, claiming I was too young for a mother’s role. “But, as I’ve always believed, it’s all about the character.

Embracing the challenges and finding joy in portraying diverse roles is essential. However, an amusing incident occurred during the shooting of another film, while Sunny ji was working on a separate project, and I was shooting ‘Humraz’ with his brother Bobby. “We were in Jaipur, shooting the ending of the film.

In one particular scene, I had to hug Bobby. Suddenly, people on the fort began shouting, ‘Hey, leave her! She is your brother’s responsibility. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) brought her back from Pakistan.” The ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.