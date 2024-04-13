| Sunny Leone Compares Men To Women Says They Are Very Simple

13 April 2024

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’, has said that men are very simple in nature as opposed to women who are ‘complicated’.

The actress made the statement during the latest episode of the show. The episode kicked off with Uorfi declaring “Paani chahiye kyunki mujhe bhi mirchi lagne lagi hai. Uff I love spice”.

Ishita’s elimination set off a chain reaction, sparking a fiery showdown between Ameha and Niharika. Niharika stormed out in rage after the intense conversation and Ameha’s aggressive stance.

During the episode, Sunny Leone said: “Men are very simple, they will just tell you what they want. And we are very complicated, hum nahi batate, humein aisa lagta hai they should already know.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Uorfi turned the table by revealing Ishita’s exit from Splitsvilla and her arrival into the Ex-Isle villa. Ishita’s presence sparks a whirlwind of emotions.

Ishita is shocked to see her ex and stands in between Digvijay and Unnati, making Unnati jealous, skyrocketing the tension.

Khanak and Adit declare their newfound relationship status in the dome, Khanak is now officially ‘his girl’. Sunny appoints Harsh and Rushali as captains for the ‘Rush Karo Aur Flush Karo’ task. For the task, the contestants are split into teams, racing to hide secrets while defenders fight to keep them hidden.

As Rushali picks Shobhika, Kashish, Nidhi, Ameha, Addy, Jashwanth, Dev, Aniket, and Yuvraj, Harsh assembles Akriti, Anicka, Khanak, Dewangini, Niharika, Siwet, Arbaz, Adit, and Ayushmaan in his team.

‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available on MTV and Jio Cinema.