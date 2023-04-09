Super Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC begin campaign with 2-1 win against Aizawl FC

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Manjeri: Former Indian Super League (ISL) Champions Hyderabad FC began their Hero Super Cup campaign by defeating Aizawl FC 2-1 in a Group B clash at the Payannad stadium here on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez decided to rest a few of the seasoned campaigners, including leading goalscorer, Bartholomew Ogbeche and offered opportunities to those who didn’t get much game time during the ISL early this season.

Former I-League champions Aizawl FC made it to the group stages of the competition by defeating TRAU FC in the qualifier. Despite the reputation of their strong opponents, Aizawal looked like a determined side, willing to put up an even fight.

After initial exchanges, Hyderabad FC, who held the upper hand, broke the deadlock with a counter-attack in the 17th minute. It all started when Aizawl FC failed to capitalise on a corner kick and the ball was cleared by the Hyderabad defence. Winger Abdul Rabeeh, who received the ball, printed past the Aizawl defence and passed on to Australian midfielder Joel Joseph Chainese, who found his Spanish Borja Gonzalez on the half turn.

Borja smashed the ball onto the far post but the stretched hands of Aizawl FC goalkeeper Vanal Hriatpuia saved the initial effort only to see Chainese scoring from the rebound to make it 1-0.

After being in the arrears, Aizawl FC stepped up the attacks and for a brief period, they matched the Hyderabad side in ball possession. However, it didn’t help as the Aizawl boys failed to convert their efforts into goals.

After the change of ends, Hyderabad FC’s Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor, who came on as a substitute, made it 2-0 when he converted from the penalty spot in the 50th minute. The spot kick was awarded when Aizawl FC captain Kim Kima fouled Aaren D’Silva inside the box and the referee Harish Kundu had no hesitation in awarding the penalty.

Hyderabad FC would have won by a bigger margin but for some gallant goalkeeping by Hriatpuia, who did wonderful jobs on several occasions to save Aizawl FC from more misery.

Van Veras pulled one back for the I-League side deep into the added time of the second half with a long-ranger that could easily be described as the best goal of the encounter. But with almost no time left for any further action, the goal, sadly, could only be described as a consolation one for Aizawl. Even Veras himself hardly celebrated the strike since he knew his team would be leaving behind all three points on the pitch.