‘Super Dancer 4’ fame Vaibhav Ghuge’s first music video is out

After Sunshine music giving back-to-back hits, they are all set to release their new song ‘Lagi Padi’. The teaser for this much-anticipated track is finally here. ‘Lagi Padi’ features dancer and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge alongside the Anukriti Mona. The song is directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Aakarsha Sinha. The voice to this song is given by Jeetu Gaur and Abhijeeta Chauhan and is written by Salim Begana.

Indian dancer and choreographer Vaibhav has appeared in several dance reality shows. His television debut was on ‘Dance India Dance Season 3’, he went on to also appear on Season 8 of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Ghuge also choreographed for the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons of the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’. Many contestants have been choreographed by him.

In addition, he was part of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 2’. As one of India’s best dance gurus, Vaibhav has garnered a colossal amount of fan-following over the years due to his dedication to his art.

Sunshine Music has previously released hit songs like ‘Kya Tera Roothna Zaruri Hai’, ‘Mein Jawa Kithe’, ‘Khwabon Khayalon Mei’ and many more which are loved by all. Looking at the poster and teaser, the song is much awaited by the audience.

