Supertech twin towers demolition: SC grants an additional week to Noida authority

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:39 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed with Noida authority submissions seeking an additional bandwidth of August 29-September 4 for demolition of Supertech twin towers in case of any circumstances delaying the demolition on August 28.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed with submissions of the Noida authority, which was represented by senior advocate Ravindra Kumar. “Considering any unforeseen circumstances/ factor or any delay in charging time on account due to technical reasons and / or weather conditions, a bandwidth of seven days between August 28 to September 4, may be granted for carrying out the demolition in the event of the not demolition not taking place on August 28, due to the aforesaid circumstances,” said the Noida’s plea.

The top court had set August 28, instead of earlier August 21, as the new deadline for demolition of Supertech’s twin towers.

On July 29, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has not received information regarding structural audit of nearby buildings, impact of vibration generated due to the blast, post demolition debris, etc.

The top court was informed that Edifice Engineering assured that the demolition would take place on August 21. However, D.P. Kanungo, a scientist at CBRI, informed the top court that the institute has not received complete information regarding the demolition of twin-towers, and also a sum of Rs 70 lakh as fee. The top court had asked the Noida authority to take help from CBRI in connection with the demolition process.

Kanungo said the institute requires information on structural audit, vibration monitoring report, and additional information on test blast, which was carried out at the building site. He added that there is a 30Bar underground gas pipeline, which is 30m to 50 m away from the structure and it is important to find the impact of the demolition on it.

The top court noted that CBRI seeks information on blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris, creation of dust clouds, etc., and structural audit of nearby buildings. Kanungo said a visual inspection report was submitted, which is not equivalent to the structural audit report, and also Edifice should extend full cooperation to CBRI. After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court told the CBRI scientist to write an email to concerned parties in the matter regarding the information which is required, and asked Noida authority to convene a meeting of all parties on August 6.