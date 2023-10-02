Supreme Court celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, LB Shastri

By ANI Published Date - 05:59 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, along with the Supreme Court Bar Association, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti on Monday.

The occasion was marked by a cleanliness drive and the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and photograph of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the Supreme Court compound.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna of the Supreme Court chaired the celebration.

Justice Khanna emphasised the relevance of Gandhian philosophy and quoted Mahatma Gandhi while speaking at the occasion. He said, “Facts mean truth, and once we adhere to truth, the law comes to our aid naturally”.

Justice Khanna also stated that Lal Bahadur Shastri was a true Gandhian with selfless devotion to the country.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in his message, stated that On this special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, whose principles of non-violence, truth, and self-discipline continue to inspire us in our pursuit of justice. CJI also paid his respect to Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his birth anniversary and stressed upon the stalwart leader’s vision for a strong and self-reliant India.

Chief Justice reiterated that Cleanliness, as Mahatma Gandhi emphasised, is not just a physical act but a reflection of our inner state. He urged the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association to let the occasion serve as a reminder of the common commitment to justice, integrity, and upholding the values of our Constitution.

Let us not only clean our physical environment but also strive for a cleaner, more transparent, and accountable legal system. Together, let us continue our journey in pursuit of a just and cleaner society, CJI added in his message.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global and his “timeless teachings will continue to illuminate our path.”PM Modi on X posted, “I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams.

May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over.”

