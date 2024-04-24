Editorial: Doubts on EVMs must end

Though it has been proved that the voting machines are tamper-proof, improved VVPAT machines will help curb glitches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 11:54 PM

With the Supreme Court summarily dismissing the idea of reverting to the ballot papers, the controversial debate over the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs) must end now. In the midst of general elections, it is important to refrain from floating new conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. The apex court has made it unequivocally clear that the Election Commission, the sole authority to conduct polls, has clarified all technical doubts in this regard. The court, which was hearing a batch of petitions seeking complete verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, has rightly pointed out that it cannot issue mandamus based on mere suspicions of some sections. During the hearing, the poll panel clarified, to the satisfaction of the court, several technical questions raised by the petitioners. More importantly, the EC asserted that it was impossible to tamper with the EVMs at any stage. All three units of an EVM — ballot units, VVPAT and the chip — have their own microcontrollers which are one-time programmable and cannot be hacked. While the Election Commission must do everything possible to convince political parties, voters and civil society about the efficacy of the voting machines, it has been proved beyond any doubt that the voting machines are robust, reliable and tamper-proof. The EVMs have met all the criteria — technological, legal, legislative and regulatory — and proved time and again that they are incorruptible.

However, the demand for expanding the VVPAT slip facility is justified as it will assure the voter that his or her vote has been properly recorded. The paper trail was introduced by the poll panel in 2013 precisely for the purpose of dispelling apprehensions about the functioning of EVMs. The deployment of improved VVPAT machines will help curb glitches. The allegation that EVMs can be hacked by Bluetooth or wi-fi is mischievous and misleading. The EVMs do not have such networking devices installed in them. Moreover, the machines are allotted to constituencies and polling stations in a random manner which would make their tampering virtually impossible. However, some doubting Thomases are still not satisfied and are rooting for going back to the ballot paper system in the name of confidence-building. It is a regressive idea to revert to the ballot paper system when the EVMs have proved their trustworthiness over decades and helped in preventing electoral malpractices like rigging and booth capturing. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, leaders of around 21 opposition political parties had moved the apex court seeking VVPAT verification of at least 50 per cent of all EVMs. Back then, EC used to tally only one random EVM per Assembly segment with VVPAT. In April 2019, the apex court raised this number from 1 to 5 and disposed of the plea.