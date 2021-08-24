Suresh Babu comes forward to release mystery thriller ‘WWW’

Film producer Suresh Babu has come forward to release the upcoming mystery thriller ‘WWW’ in theatres. In a statement, Suresh Babu said, “I’ve recently watched ‘WWW’. It’s a very well made thriller with crisp narration and great performances from young actors.

It reflects the current Covid-induced pandemic situation of the virtual world and related challenges. A cute love story that is embedded elevates the entire story. The film’s audio already seems to be a hit with the audience. We are happy to bring ‘WWW’ to the theatres.”

Popular cinematographer-turned-filmmaker KV Guhan is helming the project. His last movie as a director was ‘118’ starring Kalyan Ram. Actor Adith Arun and Shivani Rajashekar are playing the lead character in it. Dr. Ravi P Raju Datla is bankrolling this film under Ramantra Creations banner.

The teaser and songs that were released so far through Aditya Music label have garnered overwhelming response and the film is carrying very good buzz among the audience for its unique content.

Suresh Productions is onboard to present this film. The entire shooting part has been completed and the film is getting ready to release very soon.

Producer Dr Datla said, “We are glad that Suresh Productions is presenting the first film that was made on our banner Ramantra Creations. I thank Suresh Babu garu on behalf of our banner.

‘WWW’ is the first computer-screen thriller movie in Telugu. Guhan’s filmmaking will have a new style to watch. The subtle performances of Adith Arun and Shivani Rajasekhar are the major highlights of the film. The film is currently undergoing it’s post-production works. We will release the trailer soon. The film will surely score a huge commercial success.”