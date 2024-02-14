Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’ moves into post-production

The film’s cinematographer, Vetri Palanisamy took to his X and shared an update on the film's post production. He shared the update from the film’s Digital intermediate (DI).

Mumbai: The upcoming film ‘Kanguva’, which stars Suriya, has entered the post-production after wrapping up its filming schedule. The film, directed by Siva, also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, and saw its pre-production and shoot stretched over a period of two years.

He wrote: “Dear @Suriya_offl Sir We’re thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite. Your appreciation means a lot to us. #kanguva. Post Production in full swingggg.”

The film promises raw, rustic and a new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Recently the first look of Bobby Deol was also unveiled from the film. Bobby looked absolutely thrilling in his first look of a villain.

Earlier, suffered an injury on the sets of the film. However, he soon wrapped up the film after his recovery.

The film is produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja.