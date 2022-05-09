Surveillance cameras make policing easier: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy speaking after inaugurating 284 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV project at Jillelaguda, Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Surveillance cameras make policing easier, and ensure law and order, which plays a vital role in development of the State, Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Monday.

She was speaking after inaugurating 284 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV project at Jillelaguda on Monday.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had granted Rs 3 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for installation of community CCTV cameras at important spots and crime prone areas in Balapur, Pahadishareef and Meerpet.

Accordingly, 284 geo-tagged cameras. Of them, 138 cameras are connected to police stations and from there, to the main Command Control Centre. The rest will be connected soon, officials said.

DGP M Mahender Reddy commended the TSIIC for the contribution of the CCTV cameras and said 9.2 lakh cameras were installed across the State.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said Rs.1.5 crore was allocated by TSIIC for installation of CCTV cameras in Yadadri. So far, 1,51,609 CCTV cameras were installed in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

