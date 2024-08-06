Swachh Bio to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company focused on providing energy solutions for a sustainable future, announced that it would soon establish a 250 KLPD second-generation, cellulosic biofuels plant in Telangana.

The firm announced a capital investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, in the first phase, which will provide employment to 250 people at the plant, and 250 people in additional support and other roles.

Praveen Paripati, Chairperson, Swacch Bio met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at New York late Monday.

Swacch Bio’s international partner, Suganit Biorenewables, has developed a patented and viable technology in producing biofuels and biochemicals from biomass and cellulose, which would add to Telangana’s efforts towards sustainable and eco-friendly growth of the State.