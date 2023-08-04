Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’

In a powerful showdown of general knowledge skills in the previous episode, Rhea's gang will prove their mettle, winning the task with a bang and securing over five immunities.

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Mumbai: In a powerful showdown of general knowledge skills in the previous episode, Rhea’s gang will prove their mettle, winning the task with a bang and securing over five immunities. However, this isn’t anything but a sweet victory as friendships will turn into a chaotic fallout as Sonu Sood will turn the victory into a bitter loss, revealing his own plans.

Sonu Sood will drop a dirty bomb on the Gang’s hard won victory as he will proceed to reveal that each contestant selected as a weak link will be nominated by the Gang Leaders in the previous episode will be given a new ‘Kaand’ to perform.

Immunity will still be up for grabs but with a not too pleasant catch that could spell trouble for the entire gang, and indeed it may just as well. This will leave both the aspiring Roadies and the Gang Leaders shocked and surprised as their carefully crafted plans will go down the drain.

With the onslaught of the ongoing votes, tensions will soar and a heated argument will erupt between Rhea, Prince, and Gautam and Sonu Sood will only add fuel to the fire, as he gives the obvious but very real advice of “izzat karo, izzat banao”. The Gang Leaders, already fuming, will witness the sparks setting off, igniting the flames of anger which will lead to a strong exchange of words.

Taking Sonu Sood’s advice to heart, Gautam will challenge the contestants to follow in Sonu’s footsteps, saying: “Agar aap Sonu Sir jaisa banna chahte ho toh unke jaisa bano.” This won’t go down too well with Prince who will take a dig at Gautam and comment: “Agar aapko Gautam jaisa fake banna hai toh banoâ€¦ab main unke jaisa fake nahi ban sakta.”

Rhea on the other hand will want no part of this drama and will simply keep away from it saying: “Baat baat mein humein mat ghaseeto. Main chaahti hi nahi aapse baat karna” while Prince will emphasise the importance of maintaining boundaries with the contestants and said: “Fight kar sakte ho, gaali nahi deni. Apni haddein mat cross karo.”

Now if that was not enough, all the three gangs will be left hanging on the edge of uncertainty, because during this whole event, the gangs will be seen grappling with the question of who to target in the intense vote-out.

Secrets, strategies, and alliances will collide as Roadies fight to survive in this new rollercoaster of drama and emotional turbulence. To see who survives and who falls out, viewers can tune in to ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ this Saturday and Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.