Swift response by Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed warship ensures safe release of hijacked vessel, crew

INS Sumitra intercepted a hijacked boat and acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 05:07 PM

Hyderabad: INS Sumitra, on Anti-Piracy Operations along the East coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman. The FV had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages.

Responding to a distress message regarding the hijacking, INS Sumitra intercepted it and acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat.

The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit.

Mission deployed Indian Naval ships on anti-piracy and Maritime Security Operations in the Indian Ocean Region symbolise Indian Navy’s resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea.