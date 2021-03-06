Swiss Open: PV Sindhu cruises into final, Srikanth out

Sindhushowed her class in the second game and did not give any margin for error for her opponent to dominate the match

Basel: Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday progressed to the final of the Swiss Open after registering a straight games win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the semi-final.

Rio Olympics silver medalist won 22-20, 21-10 that lasted for 43 minutes. The World No. 2 faced a tough fight in the first game as it went neck-to-neck before Sindhu finally won it at 22-20.

But the Indian shuttler showed her class in the second game and did not give any margin for error for her opponent to dominate the match.

However, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the tournament after losing against World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final. Denmark’s Axelsen outclassed Srikanth 21-13, 21-19 in 41 minutes to progress to the final of the tournament.

Srikanth failed to get momentum in the first game and struggled to keep the shuttle on the court. In the second game, the Indian player tried to make a comeback but it was denied by the in-form Axelsen as he bagged the close-fought game 21-19.