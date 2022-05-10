Swiss Re GBS India to launch new centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:31 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re, will launch a new centre in Hyderabad in September.

The new GBS centre strengthens Swiss Re’s commitment to India, as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions that make the world more resilient. Swiss Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer. It is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Pravina Ladva, Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Swiss Re, said, “Data is an essential fuel for Swiss Re’s business. Swiss Re is already well-positioned in India and expanding our presence with Hyderabad as a new location will provide an opportunity to onboard expertise in key digital roles, which will enable our business and help our clients succeed.”

Amit Kalra, Head Global Business Solutions Centre India, Swiss Re said: ” Swiss Re GBS India’s capabilities enable the company to deliver quality re/insurance services and solutions. With its significant data, digital and tech talent pool, Hyderabad creates new opportunities that complement our existing hub in Bengaluru. We look forward to welcoming new talent from Telangana region, as we shape the future of re/insurance through data insights and innovative insurtech solutions.”

Both the Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres are expected to drive global business impact in reinsurance and deliver better business results for the company. Both locations are currently hiring talent across data science, engineering, among other diverse skilled streams, a release said.

Russell Higginbotham, CEO Reinsurance Solutions at Swiss Re said, “Investment into technology goes hand in hand with building stable, sustainable teams comprising skills, services and knowledge that create value for our business. We feel Hyderabad is an excellent new location for Swiss Re to provide this platform.”