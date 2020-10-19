Sykes opens third Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad

To add 450 new positions by the end of 2020

By | Business Bureau | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Sykes India, part of Nasdaq-listed US-headquartered digital marketing and customer service global outsourcer Sykes, has opened its third Centre of Excellence (CoE) at NSL SEZ, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sykes India has been in operation since 2006 and this site is their third in Hyderabad, and fifth in the country. The new site adds a workspace of nearly 33,000 sq ft accommodating the growth of 450 new positions by the end of 2020.

With a combined total space of 1,00,000 sq ft, including their two existing sites in Hyderabad and another two in Bengaluru, Sykes can now accommodate its rapidly growing workforce in India. They are now more than 1,500 strong serving different industries such as banking, communication, technology, telecom, retail, and small & medium businesses through multiple channels.

Announcing the new facility, Sykes India’s country head, Dishant Bhojwani, said, “As we step into the next phase of Sykes’ growth, we are focused on continuously scaling to address the needs of our business partners around the world. India and Hyderabad in particular, is an important centre for us. We are committed to invest and create world-class employment opportunities for the country’s top talents while helping our client partners optimise the lifetime value of their customer relationships.”

Sykes is also committed to being sustainable, integrating the advocacy in the design of their newest centre through energy and water conservation efforts. Motion sensors were installed to save electricity, and they have also replaced the conventional tube lights with LED bulbs in their common areas. The facility also installed an ARA system for the AC chillers (automated tube cleaner) to increase the efficiency, thereby requiring lesser power.

Other efforts include installation of solar panels for streetlights to ensure lesser usage of fossil fuel-generated power, as well as providing water aerators in taps to conserve water usage. Rainwater harvesting pits were also installed so they can reuse the water for plants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .