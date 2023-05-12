| T Hub And Collins Aerospace Join Forces To Drive Innovation In Aerospace Industry

Through this initiative, world-class startups and scaleups will benefit from funding and collaboration opportunities with Collins Aerospace and T-Hub's expertise

05:31 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub has announced a collaboration with Collins Aerospace, a leader in the aerospace and defence industry, to foster technology innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises.

As part of the collaboration, T-Hub has been named the inaugural Activation Site, a designation given annually by the program for a leading global startup accelerator to support outreach and engagement within a targeted ecosystem, a press release said.

T-Hub will assist in outreach to top global startups and scaleups with expertise in the four open collaboration opportunities: Extravehicular Space Mobility, High-Performance Batteries, Autonomy for Small UAS, and Composites Recycling.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub said, “this initiative presents an excellent opportunity for Indian startups to work alongside an industry leader and showcase their capabilities.”

Mary Lombardo, Vice President, Advanced Technology for Collins Aerospace, said, “T-Hub was a natural choice to be the inaugural Activation Site for our Powered by Collins initiative.”