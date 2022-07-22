T-Hub launches new cohort for its Lab32 programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub launched its ninth cohort of Lab32 seed accelerator programme. It will focus on startups working in deep technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality(AR) and virtual reality, blockchain, metaverse, Web 3.0, fintech, agritech and healthTech.

The curriculum will be based on guidance by consultants, mentors, and entrepreneurs to promote collaboration and peer-to-peer engagement within startups. The programme has workshops, mentorship, peer review, product evaluations and other essential interventions.

“Lab32 has been focused on supporting technology entrepreneurs and innovators for more than five years. The new cohort will be focus on providing mentorship across growth, product, fundraising, design, talent, market-fit and others,” said M Srinivas Rao, T-Hub CEO.

It will commence on September 6 in a hybrid modality and will offer startups support for three months. It will shortlist 25 startups. Interested startups can or email lab32@t-hub.co. Applications close on September 1.

Lab32 has hosted eight cohorts since its launch in 2018 and helped 240 startups to scale their businesses. The program made over $2,70,000 credits available from partners including AWS, Google, Azure, Github, Hubspot, Freshworks, Zoho and Notion. In total, Lab32 startups have raised $280 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) in funding, a release said.