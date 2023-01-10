T- Hub announces Global Immersion Programme for tech startups

The programme is designed to support Indian tech startups that are into addressing various business vertical challenges through their products or solution innovations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: T-Hub on Tuesday announced the second cohort of the Global Immersion Programme in partnership with USA-based technology accelerator organisation FalconX.

The Global Immersion Programme is designed to support Indian tech startups that are into addressing various business vertical challenges through their products or solution innovations. The selected startups will receive an array of opportunities, including a 10,000 dollar stipend each. Master classes on entrepreneurship by Co-founder & Boardmember, FalconX Inc BV Jagadeesh, Mentorship sessions with industry luminaries, Pitching sessions with venture capitalists and corporate executives, networking and feedback sessions with leading market experts, are also part of the programme.

The strategically designed programme will enable selected startups to launch their products in the United States markets. The three-week accelerator programme will select high-impact startups and enable them to expand their businesses. The programme will provide tailored business, technical and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from Silicon Valley.

The programme will host a ‘Technology Day’ that will allow startups to pitch to more than 150 venture capitalists, corporate executives, and industry leaders.

T-HUB CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said the Global Startup Immersion Programme was aimed at accelerating transforming and helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses globally. The startups would be selected on different parameters, including their focus on the B2B market, MVP and/or early customer traction and differentiated products with use cases in the US market.