TSIIC officials request Minister KTR for new infra project to ease traffic near T-Hub

We requested the Minister for a RuB where the Shlipa Layout Flyover ends (towards T-Hub) and he responded positively, said a TSIIC official.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in coordination with the Police Department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed several works to ease the traffic in and around T-Hub.

As a part of the exercise, TSIIC officials have requested Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao for a new infrastructure project near T-Hub.

“We requested the Minister for a RuB where the Shlipa Layout Flyover ends (towards T-Hub) and he responded positively. In addition to this, to further make the commute smooth and hassle-free by decongesting traffic, in coordination with State government departments, a series of works have been planned,” said a TSIIC official.

One of the major projects that aims to decongestion traffic is, T-Hub Junction widening. “Estimates will be prepared and we will start the work this month,” said the official. In addition to the junction widening, the IKEA rotary will further be improved and a duct near it will be covered and developed into a road.

Another proposal that will be taken up soon to ease the traffic in the IT corridor is the execution of civil work at the ‘drain out’ located under the Raidurg Metro Station and the road adjacent to it. The plan is to bring the drain out and the road to the same level by taking up civil works so that more vehicles are accommodated.

Meanwhile, the road improvement near Lemon Tree Hotel will be taken up by utilising the space and by shifting utilities. On the benefits of these works that aim to decongest the traffic, officials of the Police department said that, once the RuB near T-Hub is built, traffic at the junctions near T-Hub, My Home Bhuja and Aurobindo Realty will be eased.

In addition to this, RuB will ease the traffic at the IKEA rotary and decrease the load on the Biodiversity road. Officials of the Police Department and TSIIC have already made field visits to the places where these works will be taken up.

An official from the Police department said that the 0.5 km link road from T-Hub to Raidurgam developed by TSIIC recently is yielding results with many people using the road reducing the congestion on Biodiversity road and the junction.