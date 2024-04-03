T-Hub collaborates with Medtronic to foster growth in health-tech startup ecosystem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub on Wednesday announced its strategic partnership with Medtronic, the noted global leader in healthcare technology. The collaboration marks a significant leap forward in fostering innovation and growth within India’s dynamic health-tech startup ecosystem, T-Hub in a statement said.

This collaboration is anchored by Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad, which is also Medtronic’s largest R&D center outside of US. With this partnership, MEIC will foster industry collaborations and participate in events like CXO roundtables and innovation workshops to build thought leadership in health-tech R&D, thus ensuring deep immersion into the dynamic landscape of health-tech innovation. T-Hub’s startups will also receive invaluable mentorship, sponsorship, and expert guidance from MEIC, propelling their ventures towards success. In addition, MEIC employees will also have the opportunity to participate in tailored entrepreneurship workshops curated by T-Hub.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub said, “Through our partnership with Medtronic, we are confident that together, we will accelerate the growth and enhance the impact of health-tech startups, paving the way for a brighter and healthier future for all.”

Divya Prakash Joshi, vice president and Site Leader, MEIC said, “Through this strategic partnership, we aim to leverage our expertise and resources to empower health-tech startups in India, fostering a culture of innovation and driving sectoral growth.”