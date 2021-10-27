T20 World Cup: Debutants Namibia record memorable win

Abu Dhabi: Debutants Namibia got themselves out of a difficult situation in a low-scoring game to record a memorable four-wicket win over Scotland in their opening Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Namibia, who had beaten Ireland and Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage, restricted Scotland to 109 for eight after left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann struck thrice in a sensational first over.

It should have been a straight forward chase but Scotland made it extremely tough for Namibia on a slow pitch. The Scottish spin trio of Chris Greaves, Mark Watt and Michael Lesk were able to maintain the pressure on Namibia batters but the seasoned David Wiese (16 off 15) and JJ Smith (32 not out off 23) found a way to break the shackles.

Wiese was dismissed when Namibia was close to the finishing line but Smit ensured his team crossed the finishing line in the 20th over with a six over point. Openers Craig Williams (23) and Michael van Lingen (18) made a sedate start to the run chase and though runs were hard to come by, the required run rate was never an issue. Scotland bowled their heart out but their batters inability to put enough runs on the board led to their downfall.

Earlier, 23-year-old Trumpelmann got the ball to shape back into the right-hander from the word go and the one that went away with the angle also troubled the Scotland top-order.

