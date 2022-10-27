Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
By PTI
Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Thu - 27 October 22
T20 World Cup: India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win
India's Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli shake hands after the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9.

India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) — all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India. Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands.

Brief Score:
India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).
The Netherlands: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Arshdeep Singh 2/37).

