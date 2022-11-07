T20 World Cup: Twitter abuzz with #Semifinal after Pakistan sealed its semis spot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Pakistan has been riding their luck lately as South Africa’s defeat to the Netherlands confirmed Pakistan’s spot in the semis. Yesterday, the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs to knock the latter out of the mega event. It came as a surprise to many as the South African team was considered one of the tournament favourites after beating India. The turn of events helped Pakistan miraculously move into the next stage of the event.

Initially, not many had given Pakistan a chance to qualify for the semis as they lost their crucial match to Zimbabwe in the tournament. But Pakistan beat the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage to keep them alive in the T20 World Cup.

With over 11k tweets, the hashtag ‘semifinal’ started to trend on Twitter. Pakistani fans are taking to Twitter to express their happiness over their team’s progress into the semis.

Me explaining my kids how Pakistani team got into the semis in WC'22#PAKvsBAN #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/R7b1jnKX28 — MUHAMMAD BIN ISMAIL (@Its_Muhammad__) November 6, 2022

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final. And, India will play their semis match against England on 10 November at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The result of these two matches will decide who will play in the finals. However, cricket fans from across the globe want India and Pakistan to win their respective semi-final matches and enter the finals.