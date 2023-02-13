Table Tennis: Vrishin clinches team gold, singles bronze at Samjhana Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School’s B Vrishin clinched a team gold and a bronze in the men’s singles in the Samjhana Cup International Table Tennis tournament which was held in Nepal.

The championship was organised under the aegis of the All-Nepal Table Tennis Association and the tournament saw over 100 paddlers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Thailand, UAE, Japan, France, Thailand and Korea compete for the top honours. Vrishin is currently pursuing MBA (Finance) from KLH Global Business School.