Telangana’s Darshana, Prudhvi bag silver medals at National Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana taekwondo athletes Darshana and Rapolu Pruthvi Raj clinched silver medals at the recently-concluded India Taekwondo Senior Nationals Championship in Nasik.

Dharshana clinched the medal in the kyorugi in the 46kg female category. In th e68kg men’s category, Prudhvi Raj took the second place.

Darshana’s results:

First round: Defeated Darshanabt Suwathi (Tamil Nadu) 12-3; Second Round: bt Alisha Thaapa k(Karnataka) 8-2; Third Round: bt Riya Singh (Bihar) 20-6;

Prudhvi Raj results: First round: bt Tanu Das (West Bengal) 10-1; Second Round: bt Chetan Kumar (Punjab) 12-0; Third Round: bt Gupta Vijay.