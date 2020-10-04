Tagoor Laboratories gets DCGI nod to manufacture Favipiravir

Favipiravir is a broad spectrum antiviral agent and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza virus and prevents viral replication

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Tagoor Laboratories has received Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI’s) approval to manufacture Favipiravir. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the anti-viral drug has been approved for use in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

Favipiravir is a broad spectrum antiviral agent and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza virus and prevents viral replication.

Commenting on obtaining the license, Dr P Kasi Viswanadha Raju, MD, said, “Tagoor Labs is capable of producing the drug without having to depend on any imports, as all the complex intermediates are developed in-house. Company aiming to manufacture Favipiravir in quantities sufficient to meet the growing domestic demand, which arose due to the pandemic.”

“Additionally, Tagoor Labs also manufactures and supplies Hydroxychloroquine sulphate, also used to treat Covid-19 symptoms. We have our R&D facility in Jeedimetla Industrial area, Hyderabad,” he added.

Tagoor Laboratories is in talks with the top buyers in the domestic market and is also making collaborations with various partners in Turkey, Iran, Egypt and Russia to supply Favipiravir bulk drug.

