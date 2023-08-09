Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

By ANI Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 9 August 23

Taipei: 11 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were tracked around Taiwan between Monday and Tuesday by the Ministry of National Defense, according to Taiwan News.

The Chinese military aircraft and naval vessels were tracked from 6 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 7) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

“Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ),” the MND said on Tuesday. However, no PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

Taiwan responded by dispatching ships, aircraft, and land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity, reported Taiwan News.

Beijing has conducted 57 naval ship sorties and 83 military aircraft sorties around Taiwan so far this month. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.