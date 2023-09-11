Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s ‘incredible weekend’ pictures with Nick Jonas

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra had a great weekend at the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. She shared several fun moments from the show in which Priyanka can be seen with her husband Nick Jonas.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted several pictures from the concert including a picture with the director Joe Russo.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Incredible weekend.”

Malti Marie, her daughter, is shown in the final image that Priyanka posted. While holding toy rugby balls, the young munchkin appears charming.

Several videos from the concert went viral on social media. In one of them shared on a fan page a girl can be seen talking to Priyanka and saying, “I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas. But I am glad you did.” Hearing this, Priyanka replied, “I’m glad that I did too.”

This video is grabbing the eyeballs because of her epic reply to Jonas’s fan.

Preity Zinta was also spotted at the concert and she posted glimpses of the event on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers ..Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour.. Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting (sis).”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.